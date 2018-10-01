TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and the Indian Navy are currently carrying out a series of joint naval exercises in the Indian Ocean.



The JMSDF reportedly sailed a frigate and a destroyer near Sri Lankan territorial waters on Sunday, Oct. 7 before joining docking in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh for the start of joint naval exercises this month, scheduled to last eight days.

This the first time the JMSDF and the Indian navy have held joint Japan-India Maritime Exercises (JIMEX-18) in five years. The exercises began on Monday, Oct. 8, and will continue until Oct. 15. This is the third time the JIMEX exercises have been held.

Japanese vessels participating in the exercises are the “Kaga,” an Izumo-class destroyer with assault helicopters, and the “Inazuma,”a guided missile destroyer.



Indian Navy vessels participating in the exercises include three domestically designed warships, the frigate INS Satpura, the corvette INS Kadmatt, and a fleet tanker, the INS Shakti, reports First Post.



An unidentified submarine, as well as patrol aircraft, and a number of helicopters will also take roles in the exercises.

In addition, one submarine, one P8I long-range maritime patrol aircraft and a number of integral helicopters will also participate.



The eight day JIMEX-18 exercises will be divided between a “harbor phase” and a “sea phase.”

The harbor phase will focus on technical aspects of ship maintenance, and mission planning, while the sea phase will include “VBSS (visit, board, search and seizure) drills, gun firings, cross deck helicopter operations and coordinated anti-submarine/ anti-air threat scenarios,” reports First Post.



The LTN report notes that the JMSDF recently completed naval drills with the British Royal Navy in the Indian Ocean at the end of September.



The Japanese ground SDF is also currently conducting training exercises with soldiers of the British Royal Army in Yamanashi and Shizuoka Prefectures in Japan. The ground force operations began Sept. 30 and will continue until Oct. 12.



Last week for the first time since World War II, Japanese soldiers landed armored vehicles on foreign territory during a joint military exercise in the South China Sea conducted with troops from the Philippines and sailors of the U.S. Navy.