TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A Taiwanese student captured this stunning sunset in southern Taiwan's Pingtung in August.

An 18-year-old Taiwanese student named Jason captured the photo in Pingtung on Aug. 10. Jason then uploaded the photo to the social media platform Reddit on Oct. 3, where it soon garnered 148 upvotes.

As for his inspiration, he said that he took the photo to capture "the sunshine, clouds and surroundings, which are very different from other cities in Taiwan."



(Photo by Reddit user WChengg)