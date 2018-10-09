BOSTON (AP) — Patrice Bergeron had a hat trick, scoring his first just 30 seconds into the game, and Tuukka Rask stopped 28 shots to earn his first win of the season while leading the Boston Bruins to a 6-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Monday.

Bergeron also had an assist, David Pastrnak had two goals and two assists and Charlie McAvoy had his first career three-assist game for Boston.

Brad Marchand picked up his fifth, sixth and seventh assists in three games so far this season, and Chris Wagner also scored for the Bruins in their home opener.

It was their fifth straight victory over Ottawa and their second straight win this season since losing the opener 7-0 to the Washington Capitals on the night they raised their Stanley Cup championship banner.

Ryan Dzingel scored twice for the Senators, who picked up a 5-on-3 power play with about 12 minutes left but failed to score. Mike Condon made 24 saves for Ottawa.

SABRES 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Eichel scored two goals to lead Buffalo Sabres to its second straight win.

Marco Scandella and Jason Pominville had the other goals and Carter Hutton made 35 saves for the Sabres (2-1-0).

Erik Haula and Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights (1-2-0), playing the second of a five-game road trip. Haula had the winning shootout goal in Vegas' victory at Minnesota on Saturday. Marc-Andre Fleury made 13 saves.

ISLANDERS 4, SHARKS 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Robin Lehner stopped 35 shots for his ninth career shutout in his New York debut, leading the Islanders over San Jose.

Anders Lee, Scott Mayfield, Matt Martin and Casey Cizikas scored to help New York get new coach Barry Trotz his first win at home. The Islanders, who opened the season with an overtime win at Carolina last Thursday, then lost their home opener to Nashville two nights later.

DUCKS 3, RED WINGS 2, SO

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Troy Terry scored the only goal in the shootout, John Gibson made 19 saves and Anaheim celebrated the home opener of their 25th anniversary season with a victory.

Jakob Silfverberg scored the tying goal with 11:31 to play, and Hampus Lindholm also scored as the Ducks improved to 3-0-0. The 21-year-old Terry then scored a shootout goal in his fifth NHL game, and Gibson stopped all three Red Wings shooters.

Tyler Bertuzzi and Darren Helm scored and Jimmy Howard stopped 24 shots for the Red Wings, who are winless in their first three games.

___

