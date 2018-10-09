  1. Home
  2. World

National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/09 13:31
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 3 2 1 0 4 13 13
Boston 3 2 1 0 4 10 10
Buffalo 3 2 1 0 4 7 7
Montreal 2 1 0 1 3 7 4
Ottawa 3 1 1 1 3 11 13
Tampa Bay 1 1 0 0 2 2 1
Detroit 3 0 1 2 2 6 10
Florida 1 0 0 1 1 1 2
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 3 2 0 1 5 12 8
N.Y. Islanders 3 2 1 0 4 9 5
Washington 2 1 0 1 3 13 7
New Jersey 1 1 0 0 2 5 2
Philadelphia 2 1 1 0 2 7 7
Columbus 2 1 1 0 2 4 5
Pittsburgh 2 1 1 0 2 8 11
N.Y. Rangers 3 0 3 0 0 8 14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Chicago 3 2 0 1 5 15 14
Colorado 2 2 0 0 4 9 3
Dallas 2 2 0 0 4 8 1
Nashville 2 2 0 0 4 7 5
Winnipeg 2 1 1 0 2 6 6
St. Louis 2 0 1 1 1 5 10
Minnesota 2 0 1 1 1 2 6
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Anaheim 3 3 0 0 6 9 4
Los Angeles 2 1 0 1 3 6 5
Vancouver 2 1 1 0 2 9 9
Calgary 2 1 1 0 2 9 9
San Jose 3 1 2 0 2 5 11
Vegas 3 1 2 0 2 6 10
Edmonton 1 0 1 0 0 2 5
Arizona 2 0 2 0 0 0 4

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Carolina 8, N.Y. Rangers 5

Toronto 7, Chicago 6, OT

Los Angeles 4, Detroit 2

Monday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 4, San Jose 0

Boston 6, Ottawa 3

Buffalo 4, Vegas 2

Anaheim 3, Detroit 2, SO

Tuesday's Games

Vancouver at Carolina, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Washington, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Edmonton at Boston, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.