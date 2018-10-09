TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A parade float carnival and a treasure hunt will be taking place at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall between Oct. 10 and 14 as part of the National Day celebrations in Taiwan.

Among the many fun-packed activities is an exhibition entitled “10X10 Taipei Like You’ve Never Seen Before,” spotlighting ten themes to introduce the metropolis and relevant policies implemented by the city, noted the Department of Information and Tourism of Taipei.

The themes span traditional markets, senior welfare, green transportation, major events, sports city, urban development, international tourist destination, child welfare, health city, and green city.

Visitors are invited to embark on a treasure hunt for stamps representing the different themes scattered in the exhibition zone. The map is available at the information desk. A drawstring bag with the Bravo Bear motif can be redeemed with all of the ten stamps collected, said the agency.

Bravo-themed drawstring bag (Image/Department of Information and Tourism)

In addition, Taipei’s mascot Bravo Bear will bring visitors on a journey to Taipei’s tourist attractions, for example Yangmingshan, Beitou hot springs, night markets, and Dadaocheng at a designated zone. Individuals uploading a picture taken at the Bravo exhibition area to the Facebook page of Bravo will be eligible to win a limited-edition Bravo postcard, through a collaborative program with Chunghwa Post.

Interested individuals are advised to take part in the carnival by public transportation. For more information, visit Travel Taipei.

Event Schedule:

10X10 Taipei Like You’ve Never Seen Before

10/10 16:00-21:00

10/11-10/14 10:00-20:00

Bravo Bear Pop-up Post Office

10/10 16:00-21:00

10/11-10/14 15:00-20:00

Bravo stamps (Image/Department of Information and Tourism)