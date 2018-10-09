  1. Home
Post publishes possibly last image of missing Saudi reporter

By  Associated Press
2018/10/09 13:16
The entrance to the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Turkey has summoned the Saudi ambassador to request the kingdom's "full

Members of the Turkish-Arab journalist Association hold posters with photos of missing Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, as they hold a protest near the S

A journalist holding a poster of missing Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, speaks to camera near the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Monday, Oct. 8, 2

This Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 aerial photo shows the Saudi Arabia consulate, centre, in Istanbul. Turkey has summoned the Saudi ambassador in Ankara to re

ISTANBUL (AP) — The Washington Post has published an image it described as the last surveillance photograph of its missing Saudi contributor.

The Post's image showed Jamal Khashoggi walking into the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul a week ago. Khashoggi disappeared immediately afterward.

The image released on Tuesday bore a date and date stamp. The Post said "a person close to the investigation" shared the image with them.

The 59-year-old Khashoggi went missing while on a visit to the consulate in Istanbul for paperwork to marry his Turkish fiancée.

Turkish officials and Khashoggi's friends have told The Associated Press they fear the writer was killed at the consulate. Saudi Arabia has denied the allegations as "baseless," but offered no evidence to show he ever left the building.