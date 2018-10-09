TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese dark comedy “The Great Buddha+” (大佛普拉斯) which is under consideration for the Best Foreign Language Film award at 91st Academy Awards next year, will face stiff competition from 86 other films vying for the award.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Oct. 8 the finalized list of 87 entrants in contention to win the best foreign film award, with African nations Malawi and Niger represented for the first time.

“The Great Buddha+” is Taiwan’s lone film under consideration, and is directed by Taiwanese director Huang Hsin-yao (黃信堯). The film is presented in black and white, and expresses the helplessness of people at the lower end of society, reported Liberty Times.

“The Great Buddha+” has been exhibited at several film festivals and snatched 12 awards at both domestic and international film events, including the Golden Horse Awards, Taipei Film Awards, and the Toronto International Film Festival, reported Taiwan News.

According to CNA, “The Great Buddha+” is facing stiff competition from other outstanding Asian films, including China’s “Hidden Man”, Japan’s “Shoplifters”, Singapore’s “Buffalo Boys”, South Korea’s “Burning”, and Thailand’s “Malila The Farewell Flower”.

Nominations for the 91st Academy Awards are expected to be announced on Jan. 22, 2019.



"The Great Buddha+” trailer, from 華文創MandarinVision’s YouTube channel.