Taiwan and Ohio, US to sign deal recognizing driver’s licenses 

More than half of the American states have signed similar agreements with Taiwan, said a foreign ministry official

By Teng Pei-ju,Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2018/10/09 14:30
Remus Chen, director-general of the Department of North American Affairs at Taiwan’s foreign ministry (Photo: Teng Pei-ju)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and the U.S. state of Ohio will ink a driver’s license agreement to allow citizens of the two places to transfer licenses to each respective region without taking a test.

Remus Chen (陳立國), a senior official at Taiwan’s foreign ministry handling North American affairs, said on Tuesday that the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Chicago, on behalf of Taiwan’s transportation authorities, will sign a reciprocal agreement with the Ohio Division of Motor Vehicles on Oct. 9. 

Chen said Ohio will become the fifth American state to have signed such deal with Taiwan this year, following New Mexico, Louisiana, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin. 

More than half of all American states have signed similar agreements with Taiwan and approximately 15,000 citizens from both countries have benefited from the reciprocal measure, said Chen, adding that Taiwan also reached similar deals with all of the 10 provinces in Canada in April.

Under the agreement, Taiwanese people living in Ohio can transfer their national driver’s licenses to Ohio without passing a written or road test. The condition applies also to citizens of Ohio who wish to transfer their licenses to Taiwan.
Taiwan-U.S. relations
Driver's license agreement

