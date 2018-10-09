AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (AP) — A ceremony for the victims of the limousine crash that killed 20 people has ended with participants lifting candles above their heads to signal unity and perseverance.

Over 1,000 people jammed a riverside park in Amsterdam, New York, for Monday night's vigil. Some victims lived in the small city.

Some relatives of the dead shed tears as local officials expressed solidarity with them.

U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko told the families, in his words, "We are crushed with you, we are crushed for you." He's a Democrat from Amsterdam.

The 19-seater limo ran a stop sign and hit a parked SUV on Saturday in Schoharie (skoh-HAYR'-ee). Two pedestrians and all 18 people in the limo died. The passengers were headed to a 30th birthday party.