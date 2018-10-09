  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/09 12:30
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
New York 3 1 .750
Philadelphia 3 1 .750
Toronto 2 1 .667 ½
Brooklyn 1 1 .500 1
Boston 1 3 .250 2
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Charlotte 3 1 .750
Washington 2 1 .667 ½
Atlanta 1 2 .333
Orlando 1 2 .333
Miami 1 3 .250 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 2 0 1.000
Indiana 2 1 .667 ½
Cleveland 2 1 .667 ½
Detroit 1 2 .333
Chicago 1 2 .333
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 2 1 .667
Dallas 2 1 .667
San Antonio 2 1 .667
Memphis 2 1 .667
New Orleans 0 3 .000 2
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 4 0 1.000
Denver 3 0 1.000 ½
Oklahoma City 2 1 .667
Portland 1 2 .333
Minnesota 1 3 .250 3
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 3 0 1.000
Golden State 1 1 .500
Sacramento 2 2 .500
Phoenix 1 2 .333 2
L.A. Lakers 1 3 .250

___

Sunday's Games

Oklahoma City 113, Atlanta 94

Houston 108, San Antonio 93

Milwaukee 125, Minnesota 107

Utah 123, Portland 112

Monday's Games

Dallas 115, Philadelphia 112

Brooklyn 110, Detroit 108, OT

Charlotte 110, Chicago 104

Indiana 111, Cleveland 102

Miami 90, Orlando 89

Washington 110, New York 98

Sacramento 132, Maccabi Haifa 100

Phoenix at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Shanghai Sharks at Houston, 8 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Brooklyn vs. Toronto at Montreal, QC, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.

Golden State vs. L.A. Lakers at Paradise, Nev., 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Toronto at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Maccabi Haifa at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.