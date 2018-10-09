Monday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Houston
|000
|010
|361—11
|13
|0
|Cleveland
|001
|010
|001—
|3
|7
|3
Keuchel, McHugh (6), McCullers (8), Harris (9) and McCann, Maldonado; Clevinger, Bauer (6), Miller (7), C.Allen (7), Hand (8), Cimber (9) and Gomes. W_McHugh 1-0. L_Bauer 0-1. HRs_Houston, Correa (15), Springer 2 (22). Cleveland, Lindor (38).
___
|Boston
|012
|700
|132—16
|18
|0
|New York
|000
|100
|000—
|1
|5
|0
Eovaldi, Hembree (8), Rodriguez (9) and Vazquez; Severino, Lynn (4), Green (4), Holder (6), Tarpley (8), Romine (9) and Sanchez. W_Eovaldi 1-0. L_Severino 0-1. HRs_Boston, Holt (7).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|100
|002
|300—6
|8
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|200
|000—2
|6
|0
Hill, Madson (5), Baez (6), Ferguson (7), Maeda (8), Jansen (9) and Grandal; Foltynewicz, Venters (5), Brach (6), Fried (6), Sobotka (7), Teheran (7), Minter (9) and Flowers. W_Madson 1-0. L_Venters 0-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Machado (13).