TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A promotional video named “Mountain and Forest Activities” produced by the Taiwan Tourism Bureau was honored with the “Asia Overall Destinations – Adventures Destination” Silver Magellan Award by Travel Weekly on Oct. 8.

“Mountain and Forest Activities” showcases ecotourism in Taiwan, as well as some of the nation’s natural marvels.



"Mountain and Forest Activities” by Taiwan Tourism Bureau

The Magellan Awards are put on by Travel Weekly to define and recognize outstanding achievements in the travel industry. Travel Weekly can be found in airports and hotels, with tour operators, at travel destinations, and in online travel services, among others.

Travel Weekly is a popular U.S. travel magazine and one of the leading news sources for the travel industry.

Taiwan Tourism Bureau Director-General Chou Yung-hui (周永暉) said in a press release that the award is in recognition of Taiwan’s efforts to promote itself, as well as endeavors to achieve the goals of its Tourism 2020 strategy.

“Tourism 2020: A Sustainable Tourism Development Strategy” is Taiwan’s effort to develop sustainable tourism in Taiwan, as well as to boost tourism more broadly.

Chou mentioned that Taiwan has more than 250 mountains over 3,000 meters in elevation, and promoted some of Taiwan’s most prominent mountains like Yushan (玉山) and Dabajian Mountain (大霸尖山) to international hikers.

Taiwan tourism has seen strong growth in recent times, with over 6.4 million people visiting Taiwan in 2017, representing an increase of 13.15 percent when compared to 2016, according to statistics by the Taiwan Tourism Bureau.



"Water Activities” by Taiwan Tourism Bureau