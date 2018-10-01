TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Together in celebration of the upcoming Double Ten National Holiday, Chunghwa Postal Museum first welcomes the public coming in the evening to experience the 1950s revived atmosphere with various decorations, performances, games, and snacks.

On Oct. 9, Chunghwa Postal Museum opens only one night-time service in celebration of both National Holiday and the 34th year of opening. From 6.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. and without entrance fees, a nostalgic night of Taiwanese life in the 50s will be depicted in the set-up scenario, utilities, and clothes.

Additionally, the museum will also offer several performances, songs, interactive activities with prizes and abundant snacks and coffee to enjoy.

First opening on Oct.10, 1984 in the current location, the Postal Museum exhibits the collections of more than eighty thousand stamps from around the world. It also presents an introduction to the postal history, business, and cultural relics.