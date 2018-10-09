National Football League

  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/09 11:27
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 3 2 0 .600 133 108
Miami 3 2 0 .600 99 117
Buffalo 2 3 0 .400 63 118
N.Y. Jets 2 3 0 .400 123 105
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 87 86
Jacksonville 3 2 0 .600 102 86
Houston 2 3 0 .400 115 124
Indianapolis 1 4 0 .200 118 138
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Cincinnati 4 1 0 .800 153 130
Baltimore 3 2 0 .600 132 77
Cleveland 2 2 1 .500 114 113
Pittsburgh 2 2 1 .500 143 133
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 0 0 1.000 175 129
L.A. Chargers 3 2 0 .600 137 130
Denver 2 3 0 .400 100 131
Oakland 1 4 0 .200 107 149
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 2 2 0 .500 83 87
Dallas 2 3 0 .400 83 96
Philadelphia 2 3 0 .400 103 104
N.Y. Giants 1 4 0 .200 104 128
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 4 1 0 .800 180 140
Carolina 3 1 0 .750 104 91
Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 112 139
Atlanta 1 4 0 .200 133 163
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 3 1 0 .750 111 65
Minnesota 2 2 1 .500 113 131
Green Bay 2 2 1 .500 115 114
Detroit 2 3 0 .400 125 137
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 5 0 0 1.000 173 98
Seattle 2 3 0 .400 116 114
Arizona 1 4 0 .200 65 112
San Francisco 1 4 0 .200 118 146

___

Thursday's Games

New England 38, Indianapolis 24

Sunday's Games

Buffalo 13, Tennessee 12

Cincinnati 27, Miami 17

Pittsburgh 41, Atlanta 17

N.Y. Jets 34, Denver 16

Carolina 33, N.Y. Giants 31

Detroit 31, Green Bay 23

Kansas City 30, Jacksonville 14

Cleveland 12, Baltimore 9, OT

L.A. Chargers 26, Oakland 10

Minnesota 23, Philadelphia 21

L.A. Rams 33, Seattle 31

Arizona 28, San Francisco 18

Houston 19, Dallas 16, OT

Open: Tampa Bay, Chicago

Monday's Games

New Orleans 43, Washington 19

Thursday, Oct. 11

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 14

Seattle vs Oakland at London, UK, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Houston, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Baltimore at Tennessee, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Detroit, New Orleans

Monday, Oct. 15

San Francisco at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.