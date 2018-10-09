MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian Olympic sprinter Peter Norman will have a statue built in his honor in Melbourne.

Norman shared the podium in the 1968 Mexico City games with John Carlos and Tommie Smith as the two Americans gave their famous black-power salute.

Norman, who died in 2006, finished second in the 200 meters in Mexico in 20.06 seconds. That is still the Australia national record.

He wore an Olympic Project For Human Rights pin on his tracksuit during the medal ceremony in which Carlos and Smith stood with heads bowed and fists raised in a protest against racial inequality. Norman told the Americans he supported their cause.

Carlos and Smith were sent home from the games by the United States Olympic Committee, and Norman was not selected for the 1972 Olympics despite qualifying.

Athletics Australia head Mark Arbib said recognition for Norman was long overdue.

"Peter Norman's decision to stand in solidarity with USA athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos in Mexico 1968 helps define our strong and diverse identity," Arbib said. "His actions are a fine legacy for the athletics family to commemorate, celebrate and aspire to."