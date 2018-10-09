  1. Home
Tai Tzu-ying becomes world's first Women's Singles player to join millionaires' club after Taipei Open

As one of the world's top badminton earners based on the prize money, Tai won her third Taipei Open at home on Sunday

By Sophia Yang,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/09 11:50

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan's top professional badminton player Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) clinched another gold medal at the Yonex Chinese Taipei Open 2018, and has accordingly achieved another milestones in becoming the world's first Women's Singles player to join the millionaires' club in total prize money. 

As one of the world's top badminton earners based on the prize money, Tai won her third Taipei Open at home on Sunday, October 7, where she earned US$37,500 (NT$1.16 million) after beating Line Kjærsfeldt of Denmark and boosted her prize-money earnings to US$1,025,205, according to HSBC BWF World Tour

Tai is the first Women's Singles player whose total career prize money surpasses a whopping US$1 million. 

Earlier this year, Tai won titles at the Asian Games last month in Jakarta; at the Indonesia Open in July; the Malaysia Open in June/July; the Asia Championships in June; the Yonex All England Open in March; and the Indonesia Masters in January.  
Tai Tzu-ying

