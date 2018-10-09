TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Lithuanian band “Sheep Got Waxed” infuses punk, rock, and electronic music into jazz. They finished their Asian tour with Taipei as their last stop on Oct. 8.

“Sheep Got Waxed” consists of three young, handsome musicians, Simonas (saxophone), Adas (drum), Paulius (guitar). All of them have a Masters degree in jazz music.



They met in school and then started their music career together. According to Simonas, "The band’s style is a mixture of all kind of things. We play punk, jazz, and electronic. When we first started the band, we tended to try free jazz more."

When it comes to the early days of their practice, Paulius explained, "We played around in the studio everyday and had rehearsals. We believed that maybe someday, something will come out.”

“Sheep Got Waxed” finished their Asian Tour on Monday in Taipei after two weeks with 11 performances in the region. China was where they began the whole journey with seven gigs, before they headed to South Korea.

"It was great and exhausting! We slept only 4 to 5 hours top everyday. When we woke up, we were on the high speed railway heading to the next stop," said the band.

With Taipei was the last stop of the Asian tour, they performed at The Wall Live House. Their live music gave the audience a fabulous Monday night.



The Wall Live House (image by Taiwan News/ Lyla Liu)

"It was our first time visiting Taiwan. The audience, The Wall’s venue, and the sound equipment are great. When we performed on stage, we gave the audience as much energy as we could. Then we got feedback from them. It felt like recharging," according to Simonas,

Additionally, Simonas described the Taipei concert as “the cherry on the cake.”

After going back to Europe, a new album will be recorded next year (2019) with new material. They also look forward to coming back to Taiwan soon.

The music event “Sheep Got Waxed Live in Taipei” （立陶宛爵殺）was organized by White Wabbit Records (小白兔唱片行). It was one of the performances of Original Live (本事現場), a festival by the company , which invites international bands to Taiwan.



