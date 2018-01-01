TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A day after being spotted riding the Taipei MRT and jogging in Da'an Forest Park, Hong Kong superstar Chow Yun-fat (周潤發) today was sighted running on Taipei's Yangmingshan.

The 63-year-old Hong Kong actor, who is on a trip to Taiwan to promote his latest film "Project Gutenberg," was spotted leaving his hotel at 6:30 a.m. this morning decked out in black compression leggings, shorts, running shoes, and yellow rain jacket. When asked by reporters where he was going to run, he told them, "You should run with me," before joking that he was going to run to the airport, reported TVBS.

Chow enjoyed jogging on Yangmingshan so much yesterday, that he decided to run there again this morning, this time on the Erziping trail. Despite the fog and rain, Chow appeared in good spirits and told the reporters "I'll be down from the mountain in 20 minutes, you wait for me here," reported Apple Daily.

As he ran, a bystander said, "You look thin. You need to eat more." Chow responded by saying, "I'm already fat. I'm 80 kilograms. Ronald Wong [who costarred with Chow in the God of Gamblers and is now a producer] wants me to lose weight," reported UDN.

Chow emphasized that he really liked Taiwan and when asked by reporters when he planned on returning, he said, "The weather in Taiwan is good during autumn, probably in the fall."



Chow (right) on Yangmingshan. (CNA image)