TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Famous French impressionist Claude Monet’s “Luncheon on the Grass” ("Le déjeuner sur l'herbe") will be put on show at the National Palace Museum in Taipei from Nov. 17, as part of an exhibition of impressionist and post-impressionist works, reported CNA.

At a special exhibition in partnership with Russia’s Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts, 65 landscape paintings by 48 internationally recognized artists will be put on show from Nov. 17, 2018 to Feb. 17, 2019.

The exhibition will include works by Pierre-Auguste Renoir and Henri Rousseau, and will have a distinct focus on impressionist and post-impressionist styles, reported CNA.

“Luncheon on the Grass” is one of Monet’s early classics, and was completed in 1866. The painting depicts a scenic picnic with the subjects with a relaxed and comfortable disposition, in a style emblematic of early impressionism.

Monet failed to complete the piece before the 1866 Salon in Paris, and mothballed the project. Sometime later, he cut the painting into three fragments, of which two parts survive today.

The painting is inspired by fellow impressionist Edouard Manet’s similarly named piece from 1863, “The Luncheon on the Grass”.

The special exhibition will be divided into six major themes, largely focusing on nature, landscape painting, and scenes depicting France.

The exhibition from the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts will be featured in the special exhibition room on the first floor of the library of the National Palace Museum from Nov. 17, 2018 to Feb. 17, 2019, according to CNA.