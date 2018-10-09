|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Philadelphia
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Toronto
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Brooklyn
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Boston
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Charlotte
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Washington
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Atlanta
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Orlando
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Miami
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Indiana
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Cleveland
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Detroit
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Chicago
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Dallas
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|San Antonio
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Memphis
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|New Orleans
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Denver
|3
|0
|1.000
|½
|Oklahoma City
|2
|1
|.667
|1½
|Portland
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Minnesota
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L.A. Clippers
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Golden State
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Sacramento
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Phoenix
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|L.A. Lakers
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
___
|Sunday's Games
Oklahoma City 113, Atlanta 94
Houston 108, San Antonio 93
Milwaukee 125, Minnesota 107
Utah 123, Portland 112
|Monday's Games
Dallas 115, Philadelphia 112
Brooklyn 110, Detroit 108, OT
Charlotte 110, Chicago 104
Indiana 111, Cleveland 102
Miami 90, Orlando 89
Washington 110, New York 98
Maccabi Haifa at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Shanghai Sharks at Houston, 8 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Brooklyn vs. Toronto at Montreal, QC, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.
Golden State vs. L.A. Lakers at Paradise, Nev., 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Toronto at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Utah at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Maccabi Haifa at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.