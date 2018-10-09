  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/09 09:30
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
New York 3 0 1.000
Philadelphia 3 1 .750 ½
Toronto 2 1 .667 1
Brooklyn 0 1 .000 2
Boston 1 3 .250
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Charlotte 3 1 .750
Washington 1 1 .500 1
Orlando 1 1 .500 1
Atlanta 1 2 .333
Miami 0 3 .000
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 2 0 1.000
Indiana 2 1 .667 ½
Cleveland 2 1 .667 ½
Detroit 1 1 .500 1
Chicago 1 2 .333
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 2 1 .667
Dallas 2 1 .667
San Antonio 2 1 .667
Memphis 2 1 .667
New Orleans 0 3 .000 2
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 4 0 1.000
Denver 3 0 1.000 ½
Oklahoma City 2 1 .667
Portland 1 2 .333
Minnesota 1 3 .250 3
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 3 0 1.000
Golden State 1 1 .500
Sacramento 1 2 .333 2
Phoenix 1 2 .333 2
L.A. Lakers 1 3 .250

___

Sunday's Games

Oklahoma City 113, Atlanta 94

Houston 108, San Antonio 93

Milwaukee 125, Minnesota 107

Utah 123, Portland 112

Monday's Games

Dallas 115, Philadelphia 112

Brooklyn at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Charlotte 110, Chicago 104

Indiana 111, Cleveland 102

Orlando at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Maccabi Haifa at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Shanghai Sharks at Houston, 8 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Brooklyn vs. Toronto at Montreal, QC, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.

Golden State vs. L.A. Lakers at Paradise, Nev., 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Toronto at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Maccabi Haifa at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.