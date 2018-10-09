BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Racing Club
|8
|6
|2
|0
|15
|4
|20
|Atletico Tucuman
|7
|4
|3
|0
|13
|6
|15
|Santa Fe
|8
|4
|3
|1
|10
|4
|15
|Aldosivi
|8
|5
|0
|3
|9
|6
|15
|Huracan
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|3
|14
|Boca Juniors
|8
|4
|2
|2
|10
|7
|14
|River Plate
|7
|3
|4
|0
|12
|3
|13
|Defensa y Justicia
|6
|3
|3
|0
|7
|4
|12
|Banfield
|8
|3
|3
|2
|7
|7
|12
|Gimnasia
|8
|3
|2
|3
|6
|6
|11
|Velez Sarsfield
|8
|3
|2
|3
|8
|10
|11
|Independiente
|7
|2
|4
|1
|10
|7
|10
|Talleres
|8
|3
|1
|4
|9
|7
|10
|Tigre
|8
|2
|4
|2
|9
|11
|10
|Godoy Cruz
|8
|3
|1
|4
|5
|7
|10
|Rosario Central
|7
|3
|1
|3
|5
|8
|10
|San Martin
|7
|2
|2
|3
|9
|12
|8
|San Lorenzo
|7
|1
|4
|2
|9
|11
|7
|Belgrano
|8
|1
|4
|3
|3
|8
|7
|Argentinos Jrs
|7
|1
|3
|3
|2
|4
|6
|Colon
|7
|1
|3
|3
|7
|11
|6
|Newell's
|6
|1
|2
|3
|6
|8
|5
|Estudiantes
|6
|1
|1
|4
|5
|8
|4
|San Martin de T.
|7
|0
|4
|3
|3
|8
|4
|Patronato Parana
|8
|1
|1
|6
|5
|13
|4
|Lanus
|8
|0
|3
|5
|5
|15
|3
|Tuesday, Oct. 2
San Martin de T. 1, Banfield 1
Velez Sarsfield 2, Aldosivi 0
|Saturday, Oct. 6
River Plate vs. Defensa y Justicia ppd.
Huracan vs. Argentinos Jrs ppd.
Aldosivi 2, San Martin de T. 0
Gimnasia 1, Godoy Cruz 0
San Martin 3, Velez Sarsfield 1
Patronato Parana 1, Independiente 2
|Sunday, Oct. 7
Banfield 2, San Lorenzo 0
Atletico Tucuman 0, Lanus 0
Rosario Central 0, Santa Fe 4
Talleres 3, Belgrano 0
Racing Club 2, Boca Juniors 2
|Monday, Oct. 8
Tigre 1, Estudiantes 0
|Tuesday, Oct. 9
Colon vs. Newell's 0000 GMT
|Monday, Oct. 22
Independiente vs. Huracan 0300 GMT
Defensa y Justicia vs. Talleres 0300 GMT
Newell's vs. Tigre 0300 GMT
Colon vs. River Plate 0300 GMT
Belgrano vs. Banfield 0300 GMT
Lanus vs. Patronato Parana 0300 GMT
Velez Sarsfield vs. Gimnasia 0300 GMT
San Lorenzo vs. San Martin 0300 GMT
Argentinos Jrs vs. Santa Fe 0300 GMT
San Martin de T. vs. Racing Club 0300 GMT
Godoy Cruz vs. Aldosivi 0300 GMT
Estudiantes vs. Atletico Tucuman 0300 GMT
Boca Juniors vs. Rosario Central 0300 GMT