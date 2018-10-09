  1. Home
BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/10/09 08:53
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Racing Club 8 6 2 0 15 4 20
Atletico Tucuman 7 4 3 0 13 6 15
Santa Fe 8 4 3 1 10 4 15
Aldosivi 8 5 0 3 9 6 15
Huracan 7 4 2 1 9 3 14
Boca Juniors 8 4 2 2 10 7 14
River Plate 7 3 4 0 12 3 13
Defensa y Justicia 6 3 3 0 7 4 12
Banfield 8 3 3 2 7 7 12
Gimnasia 8 3 2 3 6 6 11
Velez Sarsfield 8 3 2 3 8 10 11
Independiente 7 2 4 1 10 7 10
Talleres 8 3 1 4 9 7 10
Tigre 8 2 4 2 9 11 10
Godoy Cruz 8 3 1 4 5 7 10
Rosario Central 7 3 1 3 5 8 10
San Martin 7 2 2 3 9 12 8
San Lorenzo 7 1 4 2 9 11 7
Belgrano 8 1 4 3 3 8 7
Argentinos Jrs 7 1 3 3 2 4 6
Colon 7 1 3 3 7 11 6
Newell's 6 1 2 3 6 8 5
Estudiantes 6 1 1 4 5 8 4
San Martin de T. 7 0 4 3 3 8 4
Patronato Parana 8 1 1 6 5 13 4
Lanus 8 0 3 5 5 15 3
Tuesday, Oct. 2

San Martin de T. 1, Banfield 1

Velez Sarsfield 2, Aldosivi 0

Saturday, Oct. 6

River Plate vs. Defensa y Justicia ppd.

Huracan vs. Argentinos Jrs ppd.

Aldosivi 2, San Martin de T. 0

Gimnasia 1, Godoy Cruz 0

San Martin 3, Velez Sarsfield 1

Patronato Parana 1, Independiente 2

Sunday, Oct. 7

Banfield 2, San Lorenzo 0

Atletico Tucuman 0, Lanus 0

Rosario Central 0, Santa Fe 4

Talleres 3, Belgrano 0

Racing Club 2, Boca Juniors 2

Monday, Oct. 8

Tigre 1, Estudiantes 0

Tuesday, Oct. 9

Colon vs. Newell's 0000 GMT

Monday, Oct. 22

Independiente vs. Huracan 0300 GMT

Defensa y Justicia vs. Talleres 0300 GMT

Newell's vs. Tigre 0300 GMT

Colon vs. River Plate 0300 GMT

Belgrano vs. Banfield 0300 GMT

Lanus vs. Patronato Parana 0300 GMT

Velez Sarsfield vs. Gimnasia 0300 GMT

San Lorenzo vs. San Martin 0300 GMT

Argentinos Jrs vs. Santa Fe 0300 GMT

San Martin de T. vs. Racing Club 0300 GMT

Godoy Cruz vs. Aldosivi 0300 GMT

Estudiantes vs. Atletico Tucuman 0300 GMT

Boca Juniors vs. Rosario Central 0300 GMT