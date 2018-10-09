  1. Home
  2. World

Monday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/09 08:30
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Houston 000 010 361—11 13 0
Cleveland 001 010 001— 3 7 3

Keuchel, McHugh (6), McCullers (8), Harris (9) and McCann, Maldonado; Clevinger, Bauer (6), Miller (7), C.Allen (7), Hand (8), Cimber (9) and Gomes. W_McHugh 1-0. L_Bauer 0-1. HRs_Houston, Correa (15), Springer 2 (22). Cleveland, Lindor (38).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Los Angeles 100 002 300—6 8 1
Atlanta 000 200 000—2 6 0

Hill, Madson (5), Baez (6), Ferguson (7), Maeda (8), Jansen (9) and Grandal; Foltynewicz, Venters (5), Brach (6), Fried (6), Sobotka (7), Teheran (7), Minter (9) and Flowers. W_Madson 1-0. L_Venters 0-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Machado (13).