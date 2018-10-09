The second Russian suspected of the attempted murder of former double-agent Sergei Skripal was a military doctor for Russia's military intelligence agency GRU, investigative website Bellingcat claimed on Monday.

The group said the real name of the man identified by UK prosecutors as Alexander Petrov was in fact Alexander Yevgenyevich Mishkin.

Bellingcat last month identified the first Russian suspected of the nerve agent attack on the Skripals as Anatoliy Chepiga, a highly-decorated colonel of the GRU.Prosecutors have identified him as Ruslan Boshirov.

British police declined to comment on the real identities of the men.

"We are not going to comment on speculation regarding their identities," London's police force said in a statement in

response to a query about Bellingcat's claims.

The two men have men have denied the accusations, saying they visited Salisbury as tourists to see its cathedral. Speaking on the Russian state-funded RT channel, the duo said they work in the nutritional supplements business.

The UK says the two had approval from the highest authorities in Russia, a charge that Moscow has rejected.

Bellingcat said Mishkin was born in July 1979 in the village of Loyga in the Archangelsk district of northern Russia. It added that until September 2014 his registered home address in Moscow was the same as the headquarters of the GRU.

"Bellingcat's identification process included multiple open sources, testimony from people familiar with the person, as well as copies of personally identifying documents, including a scanned copy of his passport," the website said.

Bellingcat said Mishkin made multiple trips to Ukraine. The group added that it will provide forensic evidence and further information about how it identified Mishkin on Tuesday.



ap/rt (Reuters, AFP, AP)

