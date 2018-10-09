BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Eichel scored two goals to lead the Buffalo Sabres to their second straight win, 4-2 over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday.

Marco Scandella and Jason Pominville had the other goals and Carter Hutton made 35 saves for the Sabres (2-1-0), who have a winning record for the first time since the third game of the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season.

Erik Haula and Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights (1-2-0), playing the second of a five-game road trip. Haula had the winning shootout goal in Vegas' victory at Minnesota on Saturday. Marc-Andre Fleury made 13 saves.

Buffalo had only five shots on goal in the second period, but was able to score three times in about five minutes.

Eichel tucked a backhand around Fleury's poke check for his third of the season to give the Sabres a 2-0 lead five minutes into the period. Sam Reinhart slipped a pass between the skates of Vegas defenseman Deryk Engelland to set up Eichel in front of the net.

The Golden Knights got on the board less than three minutes later when Haula sent a wrist shot from outside the right circle past Hutton.

The Sabres responded with two goals in a 1:28 span. Scandella floated a long shot from the blue line over Fleury's glove just 27 seconds after Vegas scored. Evan Rodrigues fed Pominville for a one-timer to make it 4-1 midway through the second.

Buffalo never relinquished the lead after Rasmus Ristolainen slid the puck to Eichel for a one-timer from the left circle on a power play with 5:29 left in the first period.

Marchessault scored his second of the season for Vegas on an unassisted wrist shot from the high slot with 9:13 left in the third period.

NOTES: The Golden Knights are 0 for 8 on the power play through the first three games. ... Vegas didn't have its second loss until the 10th game of last season. ... The Golden Knights beat the Sabres in both meetings last season, winning in overtime at home and in a shootout in Buffalo. ... Sabres C Johan Larsson practiced Sunday for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury on Sept. 26 and is nearing a return.

UP NEXT

Vegas: Continues East Coast trip at Washington on Wednesday in a rematch of the Stanley Cup Final.

Buffalo: Wraps up four-game homestand Thursday against Colorado.

___

