CHICAGO (AP) — A spokesman for Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel has called President Donald Trump "clueless" for reviving criticism of Chicago and encouraging more stop-and-frisks by police.

Trump told a police chiefs convention in Orlando on Monday that he'd order his attorney general to send officials "to help straighten out the terrible shooting wave" in Chicago. Trump also blasted a deal Chicago reached with the American Civil Liberties Union to curb stop-and-frisk procedures.

Emanuel spokesman Matt McGrath says "even someone as clueless" as Trump has to realize the solution to crime isn't as simple as stop-and-frisk. McGrath also notes that Chicago's homicide rate is falling.

Chicago-based ACLU official Karen Sheley says Trump has encouraged strong-arm tactics by police and the "solutions to violence in Chicago are not going to come from Donald Trump."