Amandla Stenberg: I'm still finding my voice

NEW YORK (AP) — At 19, Amandla Stenberg has already become the face of a new Hollywood.

She is a confident, social media-savvy, outspoken, gay, African-American woman who, like many others of her generation, has little interest in contributing to the stereotypes or biases of the past.

In "The Hate U Give," Stenberg has found a perfect amalgamation of art and activism.

Based on Angie Thomas' Black Lives Matter-inspired 2017 best-seller, George Tillman Jr.'s drama is about 16-year-old Starr Carter, who witnesses a white police officer shoot and kill her unarmed friend. Starr must decide whether to speak out or not.

Starr eventually finds her voice. Sternberg already has. In an interview, Stenberg says she's not done growing and is still finding her voice.