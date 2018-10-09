|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|12
|8
|N.Y. Islanders
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|9
|5
|Toronto
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|13
|13
|Washington
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|13
|7
|Ottawa
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|8
|7
|Montreal
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|7
|4
|New Jersey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Boston
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|7
|7
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|8
|11
|Columbus
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5
|Buffalo
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|Florida
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Detroit
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|7
|N.Y. Rangers
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|8
|14
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|15
|14
|Nashville
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|7
|5
|Dallas
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|8
|1
|Colorado
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|9
|3
|Anaheim
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|6
|2
|Los Angeles
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|6
|5
|Vegas
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|6
|Vancouver
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|9
|9
|Calgary
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|9
|9
|Winnipeg
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|6
|San Jose
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|5
|11
|St. Louis
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|10
|Minnesota
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Edmonton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Arizona
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Sunday's Games
Carolina 8, N.Y. Rangers 5
Toronto 7, Chicago 6, OT
Los Angeles 4, Detroit 2
|Monday's Games
N.Y. Islanders 4, San Jose 0
Ottawa at Boston, 1 p.m.
Vegas at Buffalo, 3 p.m.
Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Vancouver at Carolina, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Washington, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Edmonton at Boston, 7 p.m.
Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.