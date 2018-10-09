  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2018/10/09 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Dec 2109 Up 61
Dec 2041 2105 2031 2086 Up 62
Jan 2109 Up 61
Mar 2070 2132 2059 2109 Up 61
May 2087 2143 2074 2122 Up 57
Jul 2123 2156 2092 2135 Up 52
Sep 2137 2168 2115 2148 Up 47
Dec 2155 2180 2136 2164 Up 43
Mar 2173 2176 2167 2176 Up 42
May 2181 2183 2179 2183 Up 41
Jul 2195 Up 40
Sep 2204 Up 38