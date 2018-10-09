SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) — Macedonia's government has asked parliament to start the procedure for amending the constitution to reflect a deal that would rename the nation North Macedonia in exchange for a path to NATO membership.

Government spokesman Mile Boshnjakovski said the proposed changes include adding "North" to Macedonia's name and modifying the preamble and two articles of the constitution.

The request made Monday follows a Sept. 30 referendum on the name deal with Greece. Voters overwhelmingly approved, but the referendum was ruled invalid due to low turnout.

Parliament is expected to take up the government's request on Tuesday. Prime Minister Zoran Zaev lacks the two-thirds majority needed to have the proposed changes approved.

Zaev has said he will call an early election if lawmakers reject the amendments.