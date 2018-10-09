PARIS (AP) — Brazilian star forward Marta is among 15 players competing for the inaugural women's Ballon d'Or.

For the first time, France Football magazine is awarding the individual award this year to a woman and a man on Dec. 3 in Paris.

Marta is among the nominees unveiled on Monday along with Lyon player Ada Hegerberg of Norway and Germany international Dzsenifer Marozsan.

The Ballon d'Or, which was first awarded in 1956 to Stanley Matthews, is decided by a panel of international journalists.

The full 30-man selection will be announced later Monday.

___

Women's nominees: Lucy Bronze, Pernille Harder, Ada Hegerberg, Amandine Henry, Lindsay Horan, Fran Kirby, Sam Kerr, Saki Kumagai, Amel Majri, Dzsenifer Maroszan, Marta, Lieke Martens, Megan Rapinoe, Wendie Renard, Christine Sinclair.

___

