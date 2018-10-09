TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Veteran midfielder Michael Bradley and goalkeeper Brad Guzan have rejoined the U.S. national team for Thursday night's match against Colombia.

They are with the team for the first time since the U.S. loss at Trinidad and Tobago last October. The defeat ended the Americans' streak of seven straight World Cup appearances.

Bradley is the 31-year-old U.S. captain. His next appearance will tie Clint Dempsey for third on the national team's games list with 141.

The 34-year-old Guzan has 58 international appearances. He backed up Tim Howard in the last cycle of World Cup qualifying.

The young U.S. squad has won three, lost two and tied three under interim coach Dave Sarachan. The Americans do not have a competitive match until the CONCACAF Gold Cup in June.