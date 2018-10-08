ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Latest on the disappearance of a Saudi columnist, who went missing after visiting his country's consulate in Istanbul (all times local):

6:50 p.m.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Saudi Arabia has the responsibility to prove its claim that a missing Saudi journalist left the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

The journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, went missing Oct. 2 after he visited the Saudi Consulate to complete paperwork needed to marry his Turkish fiancee. Saudi officials said the journalist, a Washington Post contributor, left the building, while Turkish officials say he did not.

Turkish officials have said authorities believe Khashoggi was killed at the consulate, allegations denied by Saudi Arabia.

Speaking during a visit to Hungary, Erdogan said the Saudis "cannot save themselves by saying he left."

Erdogan says Turkish police, intelligence and judiciary officials are investigating. Erdogan said he himself was following the investigation, saying it was his political and humanitarian duty.

1:45 p.m.

A Turkish official says the Saudi ambassador to Turkey has been summoned to the ministry to request Riyadh's cooperation in an investigation over journalist Jamal Khashoggi who went missing after visiting the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last week.

A ministry official says Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal met with the Saudi ambassador on Sunday. Private NTV television said Turkey requested permission to search the consulate building.

A Turkish official told The Associated Press that Turkey has "deepened" its investigation without providing further detail.

Turkish officials claim the Washington Post contributor was slain at the consulate and that his body was later removed. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not confirm the alleged killing saying he would await the result of an investigation.

Saudi officials have denied the allegations as baseless.