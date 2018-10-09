Shanghai Masters Results

Monday Qizhong Tennis Center Shanghai Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Matthew Ebden, Australia, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, def. Andrey Rublev, Russia, 6-3, 6-4.

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-3, 6-4.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (10), Greece, def. Gael Monfils, France, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-4.

Sam Querrey, United States, def. Diego Schwartzman (9), Argentina, 6-3, 6-4.

Taylor Fritz, United States, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Milos Raonic (14), Canada, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.

Marco Cecchinato (16), Italy, def. Gilles Simon, France, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Bradley Klahn, United States, def. Nick Kyrgios, Australia, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Andreas Seppi, Italy, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Borna Coric (13), Croatia, def. Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Wu Yibing, China, def. Li Zhe, China, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Doubles First Round

Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, and Dominic Thiem, Austria, def. Alex de Minaur and John Millman, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Divij Sharan, India, and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, def. Gong Mao-Xin and Zhang Ze, China, 6-3, 6-4.