THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands will travel to London later this month on a state visit that the Dutch government says will take them from Buckingham Palace to Brixton.

The government said Monday that the first state visit to Britain by a sitting Dutch monarch since Queen Beatrix in 1982 "re-affirms the excellent ties between the Netherlands and the United Kingdom as 'North Sea neighbors' based on shared values in the past, present and future."

The announcement comes as Britain is negotiating its divorce terms from the European Union, of which the Netherlands is a founding member.

The Oct. 23-24 visit that will take the royals to appointments including a speech in Parliament, a banquet at Buckingham Palace and visit to the London neighborhood of Brixton.