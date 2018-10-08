Pakistan vs. Australia 1st Test Scoreboard

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Scoreboard at stumps Monday on the second day of the first test between Pakistan and Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium:

Pakistan, 1st Innings Overnight 255-3

Imam-ul-Haq c Paine b Lyon 76

Mohammad Hafeez lbw b Siddle 126

Azhar Ali c Starc b Holland 18

Haris Sohail c Paine b Lyon 110

Mohammad Abbas b Siddle 1

Asad Shafiq c Paine b Labuschagne 80

Babar Azam run out 4

Sarfraz Ahmed run out 15

Bilal Asif b Siddle 12

Wahab Riaz not out 7

Yasir Shah c Paine b Starc 3

Extras: (6b, 21lb, 3nb) 30

TOTAL: (all out) 482

Overs: 164.2.

Fall of wickets: 1-205, 2-222, 3-244, 4-260, 5-410, 6-418, 7-456, 8-470, 9-473, 10-482.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 36.2-11-90-1 (2nb), Peter Siddle 29-11-58-3, Nathan Lyon 52-12-114-2, Jon Holland 29-1-126-1, Marnus Labuschagne 8-0-29-1, Mitchell Marsh 10-0-38-0 (1nb)

Australia, 1st Innings

Usman Khawaja not out 17

Aaron Finch not out 13

Extras: 0

TOTAL: (for 0 wickets) 30

Overs: 13.

To bat: Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle, Jon Holland, Nathan Lyon

Bowling: Mohammad Abbas 4-1-9-0, Wahab Riaz 2-0-6-0, Yasir Shah 4-0-14-0, Mohammad Hafeez 2-1-1-0, Bilal Asif 1-1-0-0

Toss: Pakistan.

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth, England.

Third Umpire: Sundaram Ravi, India; Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.