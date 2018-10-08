NEW YORK (AP) — Now that Beyonce and Jay-Z are off the road, another power couple is taking their place: Hillary and Bill Clinton.

The Clintons announced Monday they will visit four cities in 2018 and nine in 2019 across North America in a series of conversations dubbed "An Evening with President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton." It is being produced by Live Nation, the company behind Michelle Obama's book tour as well as tours for Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars.

Live Nation says the Clintons will hold joint conversations at the shows and share "stories and inspiring anecdotes that shaped their historic careers in public service."

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. The Clintons will kick off the trek Nov. 18 in Las Vegas.