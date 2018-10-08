NEW YORK (AP) — A new novel set during the time of President John F. Kennedy's assassination is blaming the killing on the mob.

Lou Berney's "November Road" tells of an Oklahoma woman on the run from her abusive husband, an underling to New Orleans-based mobster Carlos Marcello, who is trying to making himself vanish in the wake of Kennedy's death.

The assassination has long been an obsession for fiction writers, from Don DeLillo and "Libra" to Stephen King and "11/22/63." Novels have also been a good medium for alternative theories over who killed him.