TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Oct. 8, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, arrived in Beijing on Monday afternoon, travelling from Seoul.

In the afternoon Pompeo and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met for a press conference, which included some particularly icy exchanges on issues of the trade war and Taiwan, with Yi declaring that "a shadow has been cast over the future of China-US relations."



Liberty Times called the press conference “embarrassing” with both Wang Yi and Pompeo blaming each other’s government for the current trade disputes and deterioration of relations.

Yi criticized Pompeo for the U.S. government’s actions towards Taiwan, claiming that Washington is interfering in Chinese affairs. He was quoted by Reuters.

"Recently, as the U.S. side has been constantly escalating trade friction toward China, it has also adopted a series of actions on the Taiwan issue that harm China's rights, and has made groundless criticism of China's domestic and foreign policies."​​

Pompeo shot back that the U.S. is very concerned with China’s dangerous actions and rhetoric, which destabilizing for cross-strait relations and the entire region.

"On the issues that you characterized, we have fundamental disagreements… We have great concerns over the actions that China has taken and I look forward to having the opportunity to discuss each of those today because this is an incredibly important relationship."

Deutsche Welle reports that Pompeo also mentioned the recent abrupt cancellation of a high-level security dialogue, which U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis was expecting to attend this month in Beijing.



The Chinese government said no high level officials would be available to meet Mattis immediately following an incident in the South China Sea in which a Chinese navy destroyer almost collided with a U.S. navy destroyer.

Despite speculation that Pompeo might meet with Xi Jinping during the visit to Beijing, when asked by media Monday afternoon, Pompeo replied curtly “I will not meet with Xi Jinping.”