Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, October 8, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray thunderstorm;28;24;A t-storm in spots;29;25;SW;18;82%;67%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;39;29;Sunny and very warm;38;28;NNE;14;45%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Rather cloudy;30;17;Clouds and sun, nice;29;17;WNW;11;40%;21%;3

Algiers, Algeria;A shower or t-storm;23;16;A t-storm in spots;22;18;ENE;11;69%;55%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;16;8;Partly sunny;18;8;SSE;13;74%;1%;3

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;11;5;Showers around;11;6;N;10;75%;70%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;20;7;Plenty of sunshine;20;7;ESE;14;34%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Decreasing clouds;13;4;Partly sunny, mild;17;3;WSW;17;62%;4%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Showers and t-storms;30;22;Showers and t-storms;32;22;E;13;71%;90%;11

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;24;15;Mostly sunny;23;17;NNW;17;61%;13%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;18;10;Partly sunny;16;9;W;15;59%;2%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;High clouds and warm;38;22;Partly sunny and hot;39;23;N;8;27%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;A t-storm in spots;33;23;S;7;72%;55%;8

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;30;20;Some sun, pleasant;29;20;ESE;9;62%;44%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy;33;25;A t-storm around;34;26;SE;8;67%;75%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Showers and t-storms;20;15;A shower or t-storm;21;17;E;15;73%;87%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;21;8;Partly sunny, cooler;14;4;NNW;20;23%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, nice;25;11;Mostly sunny, nice;25;11;SE;8;51%;1%;4

Berlin, Germany;Turning sunny;15;5;Partly sunny;20;9;SE;6;74%;3%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Inc. clouds;20;8;Afternoon showers;19;10;NNW;7;76%;77%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;31;18;Mostly cloudy;31;19;W;9;60%;30%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Some sun, pleasant;22;10;Nice with sunshine;23;10;E;8;72%;12%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;17;7;Partly sunny;20;10;ESE;6;63%;0%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Fog to sun;23;8;Partly cloudy;23;11;NE;12;60%;8%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, nice;23;10;Mostly sunny;24;9;E;6;61%;11%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A p.m. t-storm;28;16;Not as warm;22;12;S;14;55%;1%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;31;18;A morning t-storm;32;19;NNW;9;40%;80%;4

Busan, South Korea;Not as warm;21;14;Nice with some sun;21;16;NE;13;54%;30%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and nice;31;20;Partly sunny, nice;31;20;NNE;13;42%;5%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;29;15;Not as warm;22;16;SSE;18;74%;3%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;28;20;A shower or t-storm;27;20;ENE;5;72%;73%;10

Chennai, India;Clearing, a shower;32;26;Partly sunny;34;25;WSW;13;65%;28%;10

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;28;21;A t-storm in spots;28;21;S;14;73%;77%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A few showers;29;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;25;WNW;15;81%;88%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;13;10;Partly sunny;15;8;SW;14;74%;6%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, humid;31;27;Partly sunny, nice;31;27;WNW;15;79%;5%;10

Dallas, United States;A shower or t-storm;29;22;Strong thunderstorms;27;18;NW;15;85%;93%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sunshine;30;21;Mostly sunny;32;22;SE;16;65%;30%;13

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;34;21;Hazy sun;34;21;ESE;13;58%;1%;5

Denver, United States;Snow and rain;4;0;A shower or two;6;1;E;9;86%;85%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Some sun, less humid;34;24;Mostly sunny;33;24;SE;10;62%;5%;7

Dili, East Timor;Inc. clouds;37;21;Sunny and pleasant;33;21;ESE;12;48%;0%;13

Dublin, Ireland;A p.m. shower or two;16;12;Mostly cloudy;17;11;S;29;71%;2%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy, much colder;10;6;A little a.m. rain;15;3;N;8;42%;63%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Nice with some sun;25;19;Showers and t-storms;23;20;E;16;81%;85%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Some sun;31;23;Sunny intervals;33;22;ENE;7;61%;73%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;28;9;Sunny and pleasant;28;10;ESE;11;25%;1%;13

Havana, Cuba;Wind and rain;28;24;Thunderstorms;30;24;SSE;18;81%;84%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Rain and drizzle;9;8;Afternoon rain;12;10;WSW;28;91%;85%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;33;25;Mostly sunny;33;25;SE;11;73%;34%;11

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;30;24;Partly sunny, nice;30;24;E;12;69%;41%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;30;24;Partly sunny, breezy;30;24;ENE;23;64%;64%;8

Hyderabad, India;More sun than clouds;33;20;Plenty of sunshine;33;19;N;11;44%;0%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Increasing clouds;31;16;Mostly sunny;27;16;NNE;12;65%;27%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, nice;22;16;Partly sunny;20;15;NE;15;65%;26%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny, warm;35;24;Partly sunny;35;25;NNW;11;52%;28%;13

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;40;28;Mostly sunny, warm;36;27;NNE;13;57%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;28;12;Mostly sunny;29;13;WNW;10;32%;42%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cooler with some sun;22;4;Plenty of sun;21;4;NW;6;19%;13%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, warm;36;24;Partly sunny, warm;37;24;W;9;37%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;24;13;Nice with some sun;25;14;S;9;64%;39%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;39;27;Mostly sunny;39;27;NNW;10;22%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Inc. clouds;18;4;Clouds breaking;14;4;NE;9;60%;6%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;E;15;71%;74%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;31;22;Low clouds breaking;33;22;WNW;10;62%;66%;8

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;35;24;Partly sunny;35;24;ESE;10;60%;11%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers and t-storms;31;24;Showers and t-storms;31;24;NNW;7;83%;93%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;15;0;A t-storm in spots;16;2;W;13;44%;58%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;SW;11;79%;78%;5

Lima, Peru;Low clouds, then sun;20;16;Clearing;20;16;SSW;12;75%;4%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;26;12;Mostly sunny;25;14;SW;10;62%;1%;4

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;16;9;Mostly sunny, nice;19;10;SE;14;68%;1%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;22;15;Clouds break;24;15;S;8;67%;2%;5

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;29;23;Partly sunny, nice;28;23;SW;10;71%;40%;13

Madrid, Spain;Increasing clouds;23;11;Partly sunny;21;11;SE;7;46%;61%;4

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;29;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;28;NW;17;78%;69%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A shower or two;35;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;26;W;10;61%;68%;6

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;Partly sunny;32;25;E;9;70%;44%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Spotty p.m. showers;27;13;Cooler with rain;18;9;S;13;77%;86%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;24;14;A p.m. t-storm;25;14;S;6;59%;83%;9

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;30;27;A downpour;31;27;SE;16;78%;73%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, cooler;11;0;Partly sunny;12;3;SW;9;70%;2%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sunshine;29;25;Partly sunny, nice;29;25;S;17;71%;23%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, warm;27;15;Sunshine and cooler;19;10;ESE;14;62%;1%;8

Montreal, Canada;Considerable clouds;12;11;A t-storm in spots;25;17;WSW;10;81%;77%;3

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;9;-1;Thickening clouds;9;3;SW;9;58%;8%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, warm;36;27;Mostly sunny;35;27;WNW;11;65%;44%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;27;14;A stray t-shower;25;15;E;11;62%;54%;12

New York, United States;Not as warm;21;19;Humid and warmer;26;21;SSW;10;74%;14%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;29;19;A t-storm around;27;18;WNW;10;59%;43%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cooler;11;6;Some brightening;14;6;SSW;21;59%;25%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine and nice;28;16;Mostly sunny;26;17;NNE;9;59%;24%;5

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy, not as cool;15;9;A couple of showers;16;11;SSW;20;74%;76%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy, p.m. rain;13;10;Humid and warmer;26;16;SW;20;84%;76%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Rain and drizzle;29;25;Brief p.m. showers;29;26;NNE;15;77%;88%;3

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;Showers and t-storms;31;24;NNW;10;78%;79%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;34;24;Mostly sunny;34;24;ENE;12;63%;12%;11

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;18;6;Sunshine, pleasant;22;11;E;7;61%;2%;3

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;26;16;A t-storm in spots;25;16;ESE;17;54%;81%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;33;25;Mostly sunny;33;24;ENE;7;65%;29%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sunshine, pleasant;30;21;Partly sunny;31;23;SE;26;60%;12%;13

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Thunderstorms;32;23;Thunderstorms;31;23;E;8;72%;84%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;Decreasing clouds;18;7;Fog to sun;21;8;ESE;6;65%;5%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;23;7;Showers around;15;6;ESE;9;83%;95%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, downpours;20;13;Periods of rain;18;13;SSE;16;70%;93%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;26;16;Variable clouds;27;16;SSW;10;62%;24%;4

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;29;24;Showers around;29;24;ESE;18;69%;84%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;4;1;Cloudy;6;3;ESE;19;76%;44%;0

Riga, Latvia;Periods of sun;12;7;Clouds and sun;15;9;SW;16;70%;26%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower or two;29;23;Mostly cloudy, humid;29;23;NE;8;72%;63%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;37;22;Sunny and very warm;37;22;ESE;9;11%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, nice;25;14;A t-storm in spots;25;14;NNW;8;76%;52%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Becoming cloudy;9;6;Rain and drizzle;12;10;SW;21;79%;73%;0

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and nice;24;14;Plenty of sunshine;21;15;WSW;13;70%;26%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;A p.m. t-storm;25;16;E;7;78%;75%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Heavy showers;30;26;Heavy showers;30;26;ESE;18;79%;87%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Heavy thunderstorms;20;18;Thunderstorms;22;18;SW;6;100%;89%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;25;7;Mostly sunny, nice;26;8;ENE;12;18%;1%;11

Santiago, Chile;Spotty showers;16;7;Rather cloudy;20;8;SSW;7;49%;13%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Thunderstorms;29;23;Thunderstorms;28;23;N;7;85%;86%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;26;8;Mostly sunny;27;9;ENE;8;38%;3%;4

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;14;12;A morning shower;16;9;ESE;11;83%;52%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Some sun, pleasant;21;9;Cloudy;20;10;SSE;7;63%;71%;1

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, nice;25;19;An afternoon shower;24;18;NW;9;58%;75%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A shower;31;25;NNE;4;78%;88%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;24;6;Mostly sunny;20;4;SE;10;57%;4%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower;30;25;Spotty showers;30;26;ENE;18;76%;82%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;A little a.m. rain;12;11;A shower in the a.m.;15;11;WSW;19;71%;61%;1

Sydney, Australia;Showers around;21;14;Increasing clouds;24;16;SE;14;65%;74%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;A little rain;28;23;A little a.m. rain;29;23;E;13;73%;86%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;A little p.m. rain;10;9;Periods of sun;13;11;WSW;24;90%;66%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A few showers;11;6;Rain and drizzle;13;7;NNE;11;76%;68%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;21;8;Becoming cloudy;23;11;E;11;50%;34%;4

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun, nice;22;14;Nice with some sun;25;15;S;10;32%;16%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;28;22;Decreasing clouds;28;20;NNW;10;49%;44%;3

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;26;15;A t-storm in spots;28;13;E;7;55%;41%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;23;20;Clouds and sunshine;25;21;NNE;13;63%;39%;4

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;17;17;Sunny and warmer;24;18;SSW;18;80%;19%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine and nice;30;20;Mostly cloudy;29;20;ESE;19;52%;1%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, humid;30;20;Decreasing clouds;28;20;SE;16;65%;31%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Bit of rain, snow;1;-10;Not as cold;6;-8;N;12;56%;15%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;13;9;Partly sunny;16;8;E;7;67%;20%;3

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;20;9;Mostly sunny, warm;23;12;SE;8;62%;6%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, nice;32;22;Warm with some sun;33;22;WNW;7;60%;9%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sunshine;12;3;Clouds and sun;14;5;SSW;12;67%;1%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Cooler;14;3;Partly sunny;16;4;S;6;69%;2%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunshine;14;10;Sun and some clouds;16;12;N;13;69%;7%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy with showers;32;24;A shower in the p.m.;32;24;S;8;78%;80%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;22;8;Mostly cloudy;21;10;NE;5;41%;27%;3

