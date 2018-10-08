Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, October 8, 2018
City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray thunderstorm;28;24;A t-storm in spots;29;25;SW;18;82%;67%;7
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;39;29;Sunny and very warm;38;28;NNE;14;45%;0%;7
Aleppo, Syria;Rather cloudy;30;17;Clouds and sun, nice;29;17;WNW;11;40%;21%;3
Algiers, Algeria;A shower or t-storm;23;16;A t-storm in spots;22;18;ENE;11;69%;55%;3
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;16;8;Partly sunny;18;8;SSE;13;74%;1%;3
Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;11;5;Showers around;11;6;N;10;75%;70%;1
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;20;7;Plenty of sunshine;20;7;ESE;14;34%;0%;4
Astana, Kazakhstan;Decreasing clouds;13;4;Partly sunny, mild;17;3;WSW;17;62%;4%;3
Asuncion, Paraguay;Showers and t-storms;30;22;Showers and t-storms;32;22;E;13;71%;90%;11
Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;24;15;Mostly sunny;23;17;NNW;17;61%;13%;4
Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;18;10;Partly sunny;16;9;W;15;59%;2%;8
Baghdad, Iraq;High clouds and warm;38;22;Partly sunny and hot;39;23;N;8;27%;0%;5
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;A t-storm in spots;33;23;S;7;72%;55%;8
Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;30;20;Some sun, pleasant;29;20;ESE;9;62%;44%;10
Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy;33;25;A t-storm around;34;26;SE;8;67%;75%;5
Barcelona, Spain;Showers and t-storms;20;15;A shower or t-storm;21;17;E;15;73%;87%;4
Beijing, China;Partly sunny;21;8;Partly sunny, cooler;14;4;NNW;20;23%;0%;4
Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, nice;25;11;Mostly sunny, nice;25;11;SE;8;51%;1%;4
Berlin, Germany;Turning sunny;15;5;Partly sunny;20;9;SE;6;74%;3%;2
Bogota, Colombia;Inc. clouds;20;8;Afternoon showers;19;10;NNW;7;76%;77%;10
Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;31;18;Mostly cloudy;31;19;W;9;60%;30%;8
Bratislava, Slovakia;Some sun, pleasant;22;10;Nice with sunshine;23;10;E;8;72%;12%;3
Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;17;7;Partly sunny;20;10;ESE;6;63%;0%;3
Bucharest, Romania;Fog to sun;23;8;Partly cloudy;23;11;NE;12;60%;8%;3
Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, nice;23;10;Mostly sunny;24;9;E;6;61%;11%;3
Buenos Aires, Argentina;A p.m. t-storm;28;16;Not as warm;22;12;S;14;55%;1%;8
Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;31;18;A morning t-storm;32;19;NNW;9;40%;80%;4
Busan, South Korea;Not as warm;21;14;Nice with some sun;21;16;NE;13;54%;30%;5
Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and nice;31;20;Partly sunny, nice;31;20;NNE;13;42%;5%;6
Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;29;15;Not as warm;22;16;SSE;18;74%;3%;8
Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;28;20;A shower or t-storm;27;20;ENE;5;72%;73%;10
Chennai, India;Clearing, a shower;32;26;Partly sunny;34;25;WSW;13;65%;28%;10
Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;28;21;A t-storm in spots;28;21;S;14;73%;77%;4
Colombo, Sri Lanka;A few showers;29;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;25;WNW;15;81%;88%;3
Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;13;10;Partly sunny;15;8;SW;14;74%;6%;2
Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, humid;31;27;Partly sunny, nice;31;27;WNW;15;79%;5%;10
Dallas, United States;A shower or t-storm;29;22;Strong thunderstorms;27;18;NW;15;85%;93%;1
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sunshine;30;21;Mostly sunny;32;22;SE;16;65%;30%;13
Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;34;21;Hazy sun;34;21;ESE;13;58%;1%;5
Denver, United States;Snow and rain;4;0;A shower or two;6;1;E;9;86%;85%;1
Dhaka, Bangladesh;Some sun, less humid;34;24;Mostly sunny;33;24;SE;10;62%;5%;7
Dili, East Timor;Inc. clouds;37;21;Sunny and pleasant;33;21;ESE;12;48%;0%;13
Dublin, Ireland;A p.m. shower or two;16;12;Mostly cloudy;17;11;S;29;71%;2%;2
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy, much colder;10;6;A little a.m. rain;15;3;N;8;42%;63%;4
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Nice with some sun;25;19;Showers and t-storms;23;20;E;16;81%;85%;4
Hanoi, Vietnam;Some sun;31;23;Sunny intervals;33;22;ENE;7;61%;73%;8
Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;28;9;Sunny and pleasant;28;10;ESE;11;25%;1%;13
Havana, Cuba;Wind and rain;28;24;Thunderstorms;30;24;SSE;18;81%;84%;2
Helsinki, Finland;Rain and drizzle;9;8;Afternoon rain;12;10;WSW;28;91%;85%;1
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;33;25;Mostly sunny;33;25;SE;11;73%;34%;11
Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;30;24;Partly sunny, nice;30;24;E;12;69%;41%;8
Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;30;24;Partly sunny, breezy;30;24;ENE;23;64%;64%;8
Hyderabad, India;More sun than clouds;33;20;Plenty of sunshine;33;19;N;11;44%;0%;9
Islamabad, Pakistan;Increasing clouds;31;16;Mostly sunny;27;16;NNE;12;65%;27%;5
Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, nice;22;16;Partly sunny;20;15;NE;15;65%;26%;2
Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny, warm;35;24;Partly sunny;35;25;NNW;11;52%;28%;13
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;40;28;Mostly sunny, warm;36;27;NNE;13;57%;0%;8
Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;28;12;Mostly sunny;29;13;WNW;10;32%;42%;11
Kabul, Afghanistan;Cooler with some sun;22;4;Plenty of sun;21;4;NW;6;19%;13%;5
Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, warm;36;24;Partly sunny, warm;37;24;W;9;37%;0%;4
Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;24;13;Nice with some sun;25;14;S;9;64%;39%;7
Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;39;27;Mostly sunny;39;27;NNW;10;22%;0%;10
Kiev, Ukraine;Inc. clouds;18;4;Clouds breaking;14;4;NE;9;60%;6%;2
Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;E;15;71%;74%;8
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;31;22;Low clouds breaking;33;22;WNW;10;62%;66%;8
Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;35;24;Partly sunny;35;24;ESE;10;60%;11%;8
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers and t-storms;31;24;Showers and t-storms;31;24;NNW;7;83%;93%;6
La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;15;0;A t-storm in spots;16;2;W;13;44%;58%;7
Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;SW;11;79%;78%;5
Lima, Peru;Low clouds, then sun;20;16;Clearing;20;16;SSW;12;75%;4%;9
Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;26;12;Mostly sunny;25;14;SW;10;62%;1%;4
London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;16;9;Mostly sunny, nice;19;10;SE;14;68%;1%;3
Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;22;15;Clouds break;24;15;S;8;67%;2%;5
Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;29;23;Partly sunny, nice;28;23;SW;10;71%;40%;13
Madrid, Spain;Increasing clouds;23;11;Partly sunny;21;11;SE;7;46%;61%;4
Male, Maldives;Cloudy;29;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;28;NW;17;78%;69%;3
Manaus, Brazil;A shower or two;35;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;26;W;10;61%;68%;6
Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;Partly sunny;32;25;E;9;70%;44%;10
Melbourne, Australia;Spotty p.m. showers;27;13;Cooler with rain;18;9;S;13;77%;86%;2
Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;24;14;A p.m. t-storm;25;14;S;6;59%;83%;9
Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;30;27;A downpour;31;27;SE;16;78%;73%;2
Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, cooler;11;0;Partly sunny;12;3;SW;9;70%;2%;2
Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sunshine;29;25;Partly sunny, nice;29;25;S;17;71%;23%;12
Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, warm;27;15;Sunshine and cooler;19;10;ESE;14;62%;1%;8
Montreal, Canada;Considerable clouds;12;11;A t-storm in spots;25;17;WSW;10;81%;77%;3
Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;9;-1;Thickening clouds;9;3;SW;9;58%;8%;1
Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, warm;36;27;Mostly sunny;35;27;WNW;11;65%;44%;8
Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;27;14;A stray t-shower;25;15;E;11;62%;54%;12
New York, United States;Not as warm;21;19;Humid and warmer;26;21;SSW;10;74%;14%;3
Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;29;19;A t-storm around;27;18;WNW;10;59%;43%;5
Novosibirsk, Russia;Cooler;11;6;Some brightening;14;6;SSW;21;59%;25%;1
Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine and nice;28;16;Mostly sunny;26;17;NNE;9;59%;24%;5
Oslo, Norway;Cloudy, not as cool;15;9;A couple of showers;16;11;SSW;20;74%;76%;1
Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy, p.m. rain;13;10;Humid and warmer;26;16;SW;20;84%;76%;3
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Rain and drizzle;29;25;Brief p.m. showers;29;26;NNE;15;77%;88%;3
Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;Showers and t-storms;31;24;NNW;10;78%;79%;5
Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;34;24;Mostly sunny;34;24;ENE;12;63%;12%;11
Paris, France;Mostly sunny;18;6;Sunshine, pleasant;22;11;E;7;61%;2%;3
Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;26;16;A t-storm in spots;25;16;ESE;17;54%;81%;9
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;33;25;Mostly sunny;33;24;ENE;7;65%;29%;10
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sunshine, pleasant;30;21;Partly sunny;31;23;SE;26;60%;12%;13
Port-au-prince, Haiti;Thunderstorms;32;23;Thunderstorms;31;23;E;8;72%;84%;4
Prague, Czech Republic;Decreasing clouds;18;7;Fog to sun;21;8;ESE;6;65%;5%;3
Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;23;7;Showers around;15;6;ESE;9;83%;95%;1
Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, downpours;20;13;Periods of rain;18;13;SSE;16;70%;93%;4
Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;26;16;Variable clouds;27;16;SSW;10;62%;24%;4
Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;29;24;Showers around;29;24;ESE;18;69%;84%;11
Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;4;1;Cloudy;6;3;ESE;19;76%;44%;0
Riga, Latvia;Periods of sun;12;7;Clouds and sun;15;9;SW;16;70%;26%;2
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower or two;29;23;Mostly cloudy, humid;29;23;NE;8;72%;63%;6
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;37;22;Sunny and very warm;37;22;ESE;9;11%;0%;7
Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, nice;25;14;A t-storm in spots;25;14;NNW;8;76%;52%;4
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Becoming cloudy;9;6;Rain and drizzle;12;10;SW;21;79%;73%;0
San Francisco, United States;Sunny and nice;24;14;Plenty of sunshine;21;15;WSW;13;70%;26%;4
San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;A p.m. t-storm;25;16;E;7;78%;75%;9
San Juan, Puerto Rico;Heavy showers;30;26;Heavy showers;30;26;ESE;18;79%;87%;8
San Salvador, El Salvador;Heavy thunderstorms;20;18;Thunderstorms;22;18;SW;6;100%;89%;5
Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;25;7;Mostly sunny, nice;26;8;ENE;12;18%;1%;11
Santiago, Chile;Spotty showers;16;7;Rather cloudy;20;8;SSW;7;49%;13%;4
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Thunderstorms;29;23;Thunderstorms;28;23;N;7;85%;86%;5
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;26;8;Mostly sunny;27;9;ENE;8;38%;3%;4
Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;14;12;A morning shower;16;9;ESE;11;83%;52%;1
Seoul, South Korea;Some sun, pleasant;21;9;Cloudy;20;10;SSE;7;63%;71%;1
Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, nice;25;19;An afternoon shower;24;18;NW;9;58%;75%;2
Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A shower;31;25;NNE;4;78%;88%;6
Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;24;6;Mostly sunny;20;4;SE;10;57%;4%;4
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower;30;25;Spotty showers;30;26;ENE;18;76%;82%;6
Stockholm, Sweden;A little a.m. rain;12;11;A shower in the a.m.;15;11;WSW;19;71%;61%;1
Sydney, Australia;Showers around;21;14;Increasing clouds;24;16;SE;14;65%;74%;6
Taipei City, Taiwan;A little rain;28;23;A little a.m. rain;29;23;E;13;73%;86%;2
Tallinn, Estonia;A little p.m. rain;10;9;Periods of sun;13;11;WSW;24;90%;66%;1
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A few showers;11;6;Rain and drizzle;13;7;NNE;11;76%;68%;1
Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;21;8;Becoming cloudy;23;11;E;11;50%;34%;4
Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun, nice;22;14;Nice with some sun;25;15;S;10;32%;16%;5
Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;28;22;Decreasing clouds;28;20;NNW;10;49%;44%;3
Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;26;15;A t-storm in spots;28;13;E;7;55%;41%;4
Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;23;20;Clouds and sunshine;25;21;NNE;13;63%;39%;4
Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;17;17;Sunny and warmer;24;18;SSW;18;80%;19%;4
Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine and nice;30;20;Mostly cloudy;29;20;ESE;19;52%;1%;5
Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, humid;30;20;Decreasing clouds;28;20;SE;16;65%;31%;5
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Bit of rain, snow;1;-10;Not as cold;6;-8;N;12;56%;15%;3
Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;13;9;Partly sunny;16;8;E;7;67%;20%;3
Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;20;9;Mostly sunny, warm;23;12;SE;8;62%;6%;3
Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, nice;32;22;Warm with some sun;33;22;WNW;7;60%;9%;8
Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sunshine;12;3;Clouds and sun;14;5;SSW;12;67%;1%;2
Warsaw, Poland;Cooler;14;3;Partly sunny;16;4;S;6;69%;2%;2
Wellington, New Zealand;Sunshine;14;10;Sun and some clouds;16;12;N;13;69%;7%;6
Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy with showers;32;24;A shower in the p.m.;32;24;S;8;78%;80%;7
Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;22;8;Mostly cloudy;21;10;NE;5;41%;27%;3
