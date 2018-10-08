TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Nomad Festival 2018 Taiwan is taking place with outdoor activities and live music in Puli, Nantou from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14. The full line-up for the musical acts has just been released.

This weekend, the music festival is kicking off at National Chi Nan University (暨南大學) with different performances held in five different stage areas, which are the "Forest Stage," "Nomad Stage," "Sky Stage," "Show Curtain," and the "Interactive Show" areas. The festival is sponsored by Volvo.

Activities at the festival include a barista competition, live music and a market of art work and delicious food. Moreover, there will be electronic art installations, a hot ballon show and a circus performance.

Music lovers can look up the full line-up on the event website now! Performing bands include Egg Plant Egg, Dadado Huang, Fire Ex, Hello Nico, and more.

If you need a ride from Taipei to Puli, you can book a coach online. For more information please go to Facebook.



Line-up (image by official website)