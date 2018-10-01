TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Double Ten Day national celebrations are coming up this Wednesday, Oct. 10. The preparatory committee held a preview of performances in front of the Presidential Building on Oct. 7.



This year’s performances have been designed to emphasize that Taiwan is a multi-ethnic country. To demonstrate this, indigenous groups, and New Immigrants have been invited to join the celebrations.

This year for the first time, among the media hosts emceeing the event will include a New Immigrant host of Vietnamese origin, Nguyen Thu Hang (阮秋姮). Taiwanese indigenous TV host Laway Futol (弗杜勒) will also be in the lineup.



Overseas groups and Hakka cultural performances will also feature in the Double Ten Day events.

The opening performances of the day will include the California Line Dance Association of America, and a ceremonial performance by the color guard of the Armed Forces of Taiwan.



A skip-rope dance performance by a group from a Pingtung County elementary school will also feature in the morning line up.



This year combined chorus groups of the Juann aboriginal choir, Nantou’s Minhe Elementary, and the choir of the National Defense University will provide music from across Taiwan to celebrate the occasion.



The Juann Choir (From the 民中濁岸合唱團 FB page)