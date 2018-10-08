Mandarin Oriental, Taipei is proud to announce the appointment of Iacopo Frassi as the new Chef de Cuisine of the hotel’s Michelin-recommended Italian restaurant, Bencotto. As a passionate advocate of authentic Italian cuisine in Taipei, Bencotto never ceases to provide guests an array of high-quality dishes for an extraordinary fine dining experience. Starting 5 October, newly appointed Chef Iacopo of Bencotto will take Italian cuisine in Taipei to new heights, bringing guests an unparalleled dining experience with his sophisticated creations.

Skillfully creative and talented, Chef Iacopo brings to the Bencotto kitchen contemporary culinary skills and innovative cooking methods that are full of delightful taste sensations. Committed to lead the team at Bencotto in crafting delectable and contemporary Italian gourmet by redefining a series of classic Italian dishes, Chef Iacopo interprets the vision of Bencotto restaurant as a contemporary twist on classic Italian cuisine, “I try to bring out personal and creative tastes, also studying the reinterpretations of traditional Italian dishes.” Chef Iacopo brings a wealth of culinary inspiration to Bencotto. His creativity and impeccable attention to detail go hand in hand with the refined ethos of the restaurant, promising a memorable dining experience with exquisite creations while showcasing the evolution of Italian gourmet.

Chef Iacopo hails from the Tuscany region of Italy, one of the most famous regions of the country well known for its unique cuisine. Chef Iacopo grew up in a household where the family had its own plantation. Moreover, after hunting in the forest, his grandfather would bring home rabbits, pigs or pigeons and turned them into a series of scrumptious dishes on the table. Thus, Chef Iacopo is serendipitously attracted to the most organic flavours of nature. Growing up in a family where food was literally prepared “from farm to table”, Chef Iacopo has very sharp sensibility and standards on food quality and culinary