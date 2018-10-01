TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2018 Asia Pacific Traditional Arts Festival which aims to preserve various forms of traditional performances worldwide will last for almost a month with the presence of 17 foreign and domestic art groups presenting several fascinating performances.

As an annual event that has attracted more than a thousand local and international artists since its first launch in 2000, this year's festival will be held between Oct. 11 and Nov. 3 at the National Center for Traditional Arts in Yilan and the Taiwan Traditional Theatre Center in Taipei.

With the main theme of "The Preservation and Adaptation of Traditional Arts", the festival, for the first time, will feature several groups not only from Asia-Pacific region, such as Japan and South Korea from Northeast Asia, Armenia from West Asia, Tyva Republic from the North Asia; and Bulgaria and Serbia from Eastern Europe. In total, 12 foreign and five Taiwanese groups will take part in to perform and exchange culture throughout the month-long event.

From Japan's buyō dance and South Korea's traditional nongak folk music to Serbia's combination of tradition and jazz and Bulgaria's group singing performance, audiences will be able to enjoy autumn arts season that is full of performances, workshops, demonstrations, and forums.

A full recap of the The 2018 Asia Pacific Traditional Arts Festival:

(Source: Youtube - Taiwan Traditional Theater Center）