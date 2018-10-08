Far Eastern Air Transport Corp. (FAT) on Monday launched a new route between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and the tourist destination of Jeju in South Korea, becoming its third international scheduled service.
The carrier said it will operate two round-trip services on Monday and Friday on the route.
The flight will depart at 6:40 p.m. from Taoyuan, while the return leg will take off at 10:35 p.m. from Jeju, FAT said.
The airline currently also operates direct flights to Da Nang in Vietnam and Niigata in Japan.
Far Eastern Air launches new South Korea route
