TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Minister of Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Chen Ming-tong (陳明通) spoke to the media on Monday, Oct. 8 and issued some statements concerning the new Chinese “residence permits.”



The Minister told reporters that the MAC is currently doing research and considering options for Taiwanese citizens who have accepted the Chinese “residence permit” and who would like to work in public service, specifically in the military and law enforcement.



According to Chen, the government may decide that Taiwanese citizens who accept the official Chinese identification card may be unable to pursue work in these areas.

Another possibility is that Taiwanese citizens would be required to cancel or forfeit the Chinese ID card, and then wait a specified number of months before being considered as eligible to pursue employment in the armed forces or with the Taiwanese National Police.



When asked if the “residence permit” would present any problems or questions about dual nationality, Chen reassured everyone that Taiwanese citizenship is based on household registry, and not on any ID card or permit card.



Just because the Chinese government believes someone is their political subject, has no bearing or influence on the legal system already established for Taiwan.



With regard to public servants who apply to receive the Chinese ID card, Liberty Times reports that Interior Ministry’s Political Deputy Minister Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) said that the possibility, and possible ramifications, are still being discussed.



Many observers recognize the Chinese "residency permits" as part of Beijing's long term strategy to collect information on Taiwan's citizens, and to integrate that information into China's citizenship registry.



In consideration of possible threats to national security, some lawmakers have proposed legislation that would restrict certain rights of Taiwanese citizens who accept the Chinese ID cards.