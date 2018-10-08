TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Two statues have been added to the Hualien Harbor Waterfront Recreation Area (花蓮港親水遊憩區) in an installation art program to decorate the east coast of Taiwan, just in time for the National Day fireworks extravaganza that will take place in the sky over Hualien.

The two public artworks named “Xiao Yao" (逍遙) and “You" (悠游) embody the carefree and unfettered lives of birds flying high above the mountains, and fish swimming in the ocean. They were designed by Venus Gallery (維納斯藝廊) owner Lin Man-chin (林滿津), who drew her inspiration from the ancient Chinese text Zhuangzi (莊子), a celebrated Daoist text.

Launched in April this year, the program is part of a broader project to revamp the Hualien Harbor area by replacing worn facilities and adding artistic attractions. The two statues, along with seven other installations, will be set up in the art corridor of Hualien Harbor Waterfront Recreation Area by the end of the year, reported Liberty Times.

Themes such as the anchor and the whale will be reflected by the creations of local and foreign artists. The works of art also seek to convey environmental concerns as well as the connection between the ocean and humans, according to a statement from the Port of Hualien, Taiwan International Ports Corporation.

The Hualien Harbor Waterfront Recreation Area serves as an ideal location for watching the Double Ten day fireworks spectacle, which will feature more than 30,000 artillery shells and a 1.3-km long “stage”, the largest ever in Taiwan, wrote the report.





Two new statues are newly added to Hualien Harbor Waterfront Recreation Area (Photo by CNA)