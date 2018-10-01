TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese Vice-president Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) expressed that helping to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is a top priority for Taiwan.

The administration hopes it can utilize its New Southbound Policy initiative to encourage partner countries in Southeast Asia to also work towards achieving the goals, through sharing Taiwan’s own experience and success.

At the 2018 Asian NGOs International Development Conference this morning, Vice-president Chen asserted that Taiwan is working hard to achieve the goals. He shared hope that both domestic and international NGOs can work together towards success.

Addressing fellow attendees in English, Vice-president Chen declared the ample capabilities and success of Taiwanese NGOs demonstrated not only the vitality of Taiwanese society, but the will of the Taiwanese people to fulfill their duties as world citizens.



Two years ago at a research conference, the vice president said future governments and NGOs ought to strive together towards achieving the 17 UN SDGs. Taiwan still remains firmly beholden to its commitment.

With regards to the current administration’s achievements, the vice president pointed out in 2017, Taiwan published the first Voluntary National Review of its commitment to the SDGs. He also expressed hope that in the near future, the goals will become part of the daily lives of Taiwanese citizens.

The government hopes to see domestic and international groups establish long-term partnerships and work together towards achieving success. Taiwan continues to promote the establishment of global partnerships, assisting allies in achieving the global SDG vision through sharing its own success via the New Southbound Policy initiative.

The vice-president asserted that Taiwan already demonstrates success in the field of sustainable development through its excellent international humanitarian assistance performance record. Taiwan’s health insurance system and medical care standards have also become an example to the rest of the world.

In addition, he claimed, Taiwan attaches great importance to gender equality and is currently striving to become a renewable energy country. The country is there a beacon to others working towards the global SDG vision.