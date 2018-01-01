TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A passenger on a Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) train bound south for Pingtung on Saturday night (Oct. 6) uploaded video of male passenger suddenly exploded in anger after being asked to turn down the music on his cell phone.

Just two days after Hedy Lee and an American man got in a spat on the Taipei MRT over a loud video on his cell phone, a similar incident broke out on a TRA train bound for Pingtung. On Saturday, a user of the Facebook group Baoyuan Commune (爆怨公社) uploaded video of an incident which occurred on Friday at 11:43 p.m.

As a man had been playing music on his mobile excessively loudly, a female conductor lightly touched him and kindly asked him to turn down his music. In highly disproportionate response, the man suddenly starts shouting hysterically.

In the video, which starts up just after the conductor had requested that the man turn down the music, the irate passenger roars "Don't touch me!

A woman sitting across from him in a calm voice says, "Sir, that's enough. Sir, your eyes were closed so they did not know what your response was."

The irate passenger then shouts, "Can I say your eyes are shut, can I touch you? Can I to that?"

The woman replies by saying, "There are regulations that people have to abide by..."

The irate passenger then screams, "I don't care, I'm uncomfortable, which is against the law. I feel uncomfortable, I don't want other people to touch me. I don't like it when other people touch me, is that OK?"

A male passenger then says, "Shut up, you're already too vicious!"

"If I'm vicious, so what? So What?"

The male passenger then says, "I'm uncomfortable with you."

The irate passenger then shouts, "I'm uncomfortable too. I'd didn't touch you. It's none of your business!"

The women, miraculously still calm, says ,"Sir, OK, that's enough sir. Now can you please lower your voice when you talk?"

As the video ends, the hapless train conductor stands frozen in a state of shock.

Kaohsiung Station Deputy Station Master Lee Yung-Tsai (李勇財) told SETN, "Most of the time persuasion is used [with loud passengers], then railway police will be brought in, if they still do not cooperate, they will be asked to get off the train."