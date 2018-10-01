TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Uncertainty surrounded the Presidential Malacanang Palace in the Philippines over the weekend, as Rodrigo Duterte made an impromptu decision to visit Hong Kong, without telling some top staff at the presidential offices.



After reports last week on Friday raised concerns over the health of President Duterte, the president was spotted shopping in Hong Kong, with news media in the Philippines unaware of the trip until Saturday evening.

On Saturday, Presidential Special Assistant Christopher Go alerted media by sharing several photos with the president on social media with the caption “Before fake news gets around, the president also needs to take a break.”

It seems that even among the President’s staff, not everyone was aware of the sudden trip. CNN Philippines reports that the spokesperson for the President’s Office Harry Roque Jr. appeared to be unaware of Duterte’s trip abroad.



On Monday, Oct. 8, Roque Jr.’s staff announced that he was taking leave, and would skip a planned press conference, offering no explanation for the sudden absence.



Last week before going to Hong Kong, Roque Jr.’s official statement regarding the President’s health and the claim Duterte had net been to visit a hospital, was contradicted by Duterte himself.

This episode last week and the miscommunication concerning the Hong Kong trip may have created tension between Duterte and his official spokesperson.



Harry Roque Jr. (Image from PHI Presidential Office)



A subsequent report from the Inquirer said that Duterte was unaware of Harry Roque Jr.’s decision to take the sudden leave.

According to various reports, Duterte was shopping and dining in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay over the weekend, with his partner, daughter and some presidential assistants. Photos of Duterte shopping in a UNIQLO store, while wearing a facemask were uploaded by Go on Saturday.

Philstar reports that Duterte and his family traveled by private jet to the Chinese territory. It is uncertain when Duterte returned to the Philippines, but a cabinet meeting is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 8 at the Presidential Palace.



President Duterte is expected to meet with ASEAN leaders in Bali, Indonesia on Thursday, Oct. 11.